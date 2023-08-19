Man charged following armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested following an armed robbery of an 88-year-old woman in Limestone County.

According to Limestone County deputies, they initially responded to a call on Tuesday, along with investigators at the 7000 block of Snake Road in the Clements Community on a report of an armed robbery.

An 88-year-old victim reported that Ronald Brian Peoples, 45, of Hamilton, approached her with a gun and ordered her to give him cash, police say. The suspect then fled the scene. Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick located video evidence of the incident and sent out the suspect’s description to all law enforcement in the area.

On Thursday, Captain Caleb Durden and Investigator Jesse Gibson were able to locate the suspect while he fishing at the Limestone County Boat Ramp near Lucy’s Branch.

Peoples was still in possession of the weapon used in the robbery, police say. After an interview with Investigator Kilpatrick and Captain Durden, probable cause was found to arrest Peoples for Robbery 1st Degree.

Peoples was booked into the Limestone County Detention Facility and no bond has been set.

