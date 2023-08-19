Deals
Man arrested in Huntsville for trafficking 12 grams of fentanyl

Brian Beck
Brian Beck(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Huntsville was arrested and charged with drug trafficking on Friday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, 27-year-old, Brian Beck, was arrested by the North Alabama Drug Task Force in the 1300 block of North Memorial Parkway. Police say Beck had a trafficking amount of fentanyl at 12 grams in his possession.

Beck was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond is set at $750,000.

