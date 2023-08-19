Lions name duo as starting quarterbacks

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - First-year UNA Lions Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon would like to have a starting quarterback ready to play when the Lions face Mercer on August 26. The problem for Dearmon is that he has two that are ready to be named QB1.

Dearmon named TJ Smith and Noah Walters co-starters for game one of the season after both players displayed quality play during fall camp.

“They both are going to split time, they have different packages, Dearmon said after practice. “They both are going to lead our football team, and we’re gonna see who’s better. So that’s our game one and we’ll figure out game two once we get there.”

The Lions also face a daunting schedule, with numerous FCS playoff teams as opponents in 2023.

“There’s no cupcakes on the schedule,” Dearmon added. “And as my Dad said when I was a kid, you get your oil tested early. You get it tested really quick. You’re facing a ranked opponent on National television, in week two a tough Chattanooga team that’s in and out of the playoffs every other year. You’ve got UT Martin in the non-conference which is another playoff team. Then you end the year at number eight Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. There’s no weeks that you say are bye weeks that you can rest or get anybody ready.”

The Lions kick off against Mercer on August 26 at 2:30 P.M. at Crampton Bowl in Montgomery.

