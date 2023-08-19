Hot & sunny today and tomorrow

Deals
First Alert Weather
Good morning! Hot and sunny today. Temps near 90. After a clear night with low temps in the upper 60s. sunny & hot Sunday. Higher humidity with temps in the low to mid 90s. The heat is on for next week. A 48 First Alert Weather Day(s) Monday through Thursday with forecast high temps close to 100 degrees with feels-like temps around 110°. Prepare for excessive heat next week. Some relief comes by Friday and for next weekend, with forecast high temps back down to around 90°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Hot and sunny today. Temps near 90. After a clear night with low temps in the upper 60s. sunny & hot Sunday. Higher humidity with temps in the low to mid 90s.

The heat is on for next week. A 48 First Alert Weather Day(s) Monday through Thursday with forecast high temps close to 100 degrees with feels-like temps around 110°. Prepare for excessive heat next week. Some relief comes by Friday and for next weekend, with forecast high temps back down to around 90°.

