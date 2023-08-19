Expect More Heat & Humidity For Your Sunday | 48 First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Next Week

It’ll be hot and sunny today with afternoon highs closer to average for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s. With humidity levels still on the lower side, heat indices should stay in check through the early evening. Expect calm and clear conditions through the overnight hours with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 60s through Sunday morning.

More sunshine and heat is in store for your Sunday with highs topping out in the low and mid 90s. Humidity will start increasing as well and this will make temperatures feel more like the upper 90s, so make sure you are staying hydrated and finding ways to stay cool. We’ll stay dry and quiet into the evening hours with overnight lows trending warmer and more muggy in the low 70s.

The heat and humidity will be on in full force next week, so 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS will be in effect Monday through Thursday. Expect forecast high temperatures close to 100 degrees with heat indices around 110 degrees. Prepare for excessive heat next week and be sure to take care of your pets. Some relief comes by Friday and next weekend with forecast high temperatures back near normal in the lower 90s.

