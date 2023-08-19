Athens self-serve food pantry created in memory of 2015 murder victim

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -A self-serve food pantry in Athens is hoping to keep one memory alive.

On Friday, family members and community organizations in Athens opened a self-serve food pantry called “Connie’s Cabinet,” to honor murdered woman, Connie Ridgeway.

The pantry, located at Athens-Limestone Public Library, is for people in the community to grab food if they need it.

Ridgeway was murdered in her Rogersville Apartment complex back in 2015.

Ridgeway’s son, Austin William says the pantry is a good representation of what his mother meant to the community and how she lived her life.

“It makes me feel good, it feels a little lighter, William said. “I’m happy we are able to remember her kind and generous spirit. That is what she’s known for in her community, being a king and gentle person.”

The man accused of murdering Ridgeway, Casey White is currently serving a life sentence for a separate charge.

Last month, prosecutors filed a motion to suspend the prosecution of White because he is already serving that sentence.

