Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap secures spot in U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinals

Nick Dunlap
Nick Dunlap(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama men’s golf, former and current players, are popping off to a great summer full of huge moves on the green.

One of those huge moves happened Friday for Nick Dunlap who birdied the 19th hole to advance in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship for Saturday’s semifinal round. Not to mention, Dunlap defeated SEC foe and Auburn golfer, Jackson Koivun in the quarterfinals, sealing a birdie on the first hole.

A little less than a month ago, former Crimson Tide golfer and Ardmore native, Lee Hodges won his first PGA Tour event at the 3M Open in Minnesota. While another former Alabama golfer, Davis Riley, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April.

The Crimson Tide is without a doubt, making the moves.

Dunlap is no stranger to the accolades. Just last month, he was named to the United States Walker Cup Team. He also happens to be only the sixth golfer in Alabama men’s golf history to reach the semifinals of a U.S. U.S. Amateur, the first since Justin Thomas in 2012.

In the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Dunlap is currently ranked at No. 9. He will face off against University of Florida’s Parker Bell in the semifinals Saturday.

Dunlap’s semifinal matchup will be covered live on WAFF 48 starting at 3 p.m. CT.

