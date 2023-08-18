Deals
Trash Pandas Nolan Schanuel gets MLB call-up 40 days after being drafted

Nolan Schanuel
Nolan Schanuel(Rocket City Trash Pandas)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas recently drafted first baseman received his Major League Baseball call-up on Friday.

Not even six weeks ago, Nolan Schanuel was drafted by the Trash Pandas and now he is off to the big leagues. He was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, getting his career kickstarted in the Rocket City. He will be making his debut for the Angels in Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He appeared in a total of 16 games for the Trash Pandas, batting .339 with one home run, 12 RBI, 15 runs, and 16 walks while striking out only nine times.

Schanuel hit his first professional home run, a solo blast to left in the second game of a doubleheader on August 11. He will become the third player in Angels history to make his MLB debut within the same year he was drafted.

“This is an awesome opportunity for an incredibly talented player,” Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said in a press release. “He’s a very impressive player and the strides that he’s made in such a short amount of time are even more impressive.”

Schanuel becomes the 25th former Rocket City player to make his MLB debut (24th for the Angels) and the eighth to do so in 2023 after Jordyn Adams, Trey Cabbage, José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman, Zach Neto, Kolton Ingram, and Victor Mederos, the team said.

