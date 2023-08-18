Three people convicted by Morgan County juries this week

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were convicted by Morgan County juries during the week of Aug. 14 through 18.

District Attorney Scott Anderson announced Friday that Thomas Flint, Terry Nobinger and Danny Bagwell were all convicted this week in three separate cases.

The following people were convicted under Morgan County juries this week:

Thomas James Flint, 41 of Cullman, was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Twelve (12) by a Morgan County jury on August 15. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis. The trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.

Terry Keith Nobinger,41 of Nauvoo, was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of Twelve (12) by a Morgan County jury on August 15, 2023. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack. The trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.

Danny Lee Bagwell, 40 of Hartselle, was convicted of Shooting into an Occupied Building August 17. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack. The trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.

Nobinger will be sentenced on September 13 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the offense.

Bagwell will be sentenced on October 3 and faces a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Flint is set for sentencing on October 3 and will be facing a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

