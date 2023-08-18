Thorne named starter at Auburn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze didn’t know what quarterback would become the starter even with a Michigan State transfer entering the competition with Robbie Ashford and Holden Geriner. As Fall camp winds down, Freeze has QB1 in Thorne, who was announced by Freeze Thursday.

“My gut is saying its the time to do this to get us best prepared for he opening of the season,” Freeze said. “At this point I think the separation the reason Payton is getting the nod tis just the ,leadership ability and the understanding of the offense.”

Ashford, who started games during the 2022 season will see a role under Freeze heading into the season.

“I believe with all my heart that Robbie Ashford gives us the best chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to develop himself, because he may be the most freakish athlete I’ve ever had at quarterback,” Freeze added. But, I think to this points that Payton’s getting the nod is the leadership ability, and understanding of the offense.

The Tigers open the season September 2nd against UMASS at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

