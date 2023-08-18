Sunny & dry stretch continues through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We have fair skies overhead and just a few isolated pockets of fog to start off our Friday morning, temperatures are mild once again in the middle 60s.

Today will be a fantastic end to the work and school week with ample sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s, the light northwest breeze will keep humidity levels quite comfortable yet again. Skies will remain clear overnight with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend forecast looks very August-like with plenty of sunshine, no rain and highs in the low to middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels will begin to rise by Sunday as a large ridge of high pressure starts to build in over the central plains.

We have First Alert Weather Days out for Monday through Thursday for a potentially dangerous stretch of days with high heat and humidity. Heat safety and hydration will be very important next week as heat related illnesses will be more common. We look to remain rain-free for most of next week with just isolated rain and storm chances returning by the following weekend.

