Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Ready, Set, Hike: TVL Takes the Field with 48 Blitz

TVL Takes the Field for a 48 Blitz season preview
TVL Takes the Field for a 48 Blitz season preview(WAFF 48)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High school football season kicks off in just a few days! Before that happens, Tennessee Valley Living hit the field to see just what this season has to offer for TVL Takes the Field. We got to know the players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, and mascots ahead of the season.

Head football coaches Louis LeBlanc from Westminster Christian Academy and Charlie Wilburn from Hazel Green High School went head-to-head in a wing-eating contest. They were given 25 wings, provided by Slim Chickens, and in the end, coach Louis LaBlanc won!

Payton and Carl go head-to-head in trivia about local high school football

Carl and Payton went head-to-head in a trivia smackdown. Producer Breona quizzed them on their knowledge of local high school football history. It was neck and neck for a while, but in the end, Carl won.

No high school football game is complete without a mascot there to hype up the crowd! The Tiger from Madison County High School and “Bucky” from Buckhorn High School had to freestyle dance to three different songs. They busted moves and got Carl and Payton ready for the action this high school football season!

All season, you can keep up with high school football by tuning into 48 Blitz.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Beiland
Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsyvalnia
Kitchen Cops find moldy strawberries & a dirty ice machine at Huntsville fast food restaurant
What has changed for a United Methodist church in Cullman that did not disaffiliate?
‘Making Room for Anybody’: Cullman church remains United Methodist while others depart
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility