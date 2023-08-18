Ready, Set, Hike: TVL Takes the Field with 48 Blitz

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High school football season kicks off in just a few days! Before that happens, Tennessee Valley Living hit the field to see just what this season has to offer for TVL Takes the Field. We got to know the players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, and mascots ahead of the season.

Head football coaches Louis LeBlanc from Westminster Christian Academy and Charlie Wilburn from Hazel Green High School went head-to-head in a wing-eating contest. They were given 25 wings, provided by Slim Chickens, and in the end, coach Louis LaBlanc won!

Payton and Carl go head-to-head in trivia about local high school football

Carl and Payton went head-to-head in a trivia smackdown. Producer Breona quizzed them on their knowledge of local high school football history. It was neck and neck for a while, but in the end, Carl won.

No high school football game is complete without a mascot there to hype up the crowd! The Tiger from Madison County High School and “Bucky” from Buckhorn High School had to freestyle dance to three different songs. They busted moves and got Carl and Payton ready for the action this high school football season!

All season, you can keep up with high school football by tuning into 48 Blitz.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.