Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Payton takes the field at Randolph High School

Payton learns to play an instrument, how to throw a football, a cheer, and so much more
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ahead of high school football season kicking off in the valley, Payton got a few lessons from students at Randolph High School.

From learning a cheer, being taught to play an instrument, and running through a football play, she learned the ins and outs of what goes into a high school football game.

Payton got a revisited her high school cheer days with Randolph cheerleader Sophie Zeller. She learned the steps to “We are Randolph,” and had it down in no time.

Payton took the field at Randolph High School
Payton took the field at Randolph High School(Patrick Akers)

Randolph band member Nathan Beck showed Payton how to play the symbols. They were much heavier and harder to play than she expected. Nathan told her that to play, she just needs to hold the two symbols against her chest.

“It’s really cool [playing at a football game],” said Nathan. “It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience...there’s so much spirit around you.”

Payton gets a music lesson from Randolph band members
Payton gets a music lesson from Randolph band members(Patrick Akers)

Randolph football player William Mitchell taught Payton how to hold the ball. She’ll definitely need a bit more practice before Head Coach David Lloyd lets her join the junior varsity team.

Roan Campbell, a Randolph football player, showed Payton some passes. His biggest piece of advice for her is to make sure she catches the ball away from her body.

Payton learning to throw a ball
Payton learning to throw a ball(Patrick Akers)
Payton learns football play
Payton learns football play(Patrick Akers)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Beiland
Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsyvalnia
Kitchen Cops find moldy strawberries & a dirty ice machine at Huntsville fast food restaurant
What has changed for a United Methodist church in Cullman that did not disaffiliate?
‘Making Room for Anybody’: Cullman church remains United Methodist while others depart
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility