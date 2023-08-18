Orion noise complaints continue, Huntsville leaders seek solutions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many Huntsville residents got to see some of their favorite artists in concert at the Orion Ampitheater this week, with performances from Snoop Dogg and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Others in the surrounding neighborhoods say they also got to hear those concerts from the comfort of their couch.

“I like concerts, I just don’t want to listen to them on someone else’s schedule,” said Sherwood Park resident Brian Harrison.

His neighborhood is about a mile and a half away from the Orion Amphitheater and whenever they have a concert, he can hear the late-night music while laying in his bed.

“If I’m in my bed and I can make out the words to a song, it’s too loud,” Harrison said.

City leaders told WAFF 48 News that they work with the Orion to make sure noise levels stay at an acceptable level.

A city spokeswoman said the Orion’s managers even bought decibel readers for Huntsville Police Officers to use in nearby neighborhoods so they can make sure the volume stays within the guidelines of the city noise ordinance.

But even with these efforts, Harrison said the concerts are still keeping him up at night.

“Me personally, I don’t operate well on six hours of sleep,” Harrison said. “I mean the day after this recent concert I can’t think straight and I’m having to actually get stuff done, it’s hard.”

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said neighbors complain to him frequently about concerts at the Orion being too loud on weeknights.

Now, he is asking the city’s Department of Natural Resources to look into the issue and make sure the Orion is abiding by the City noise ordinance.

He added that if the noise level isn’t lowered, the city council will have to review the issue and find a solution for everyone.

“The whole ballgame is for everyone to follow the ordinance that we have,” Kling said. “This is not trying to end concerts, this is not trying to ignore neighborhoods, it’s just saying let’s find that balance and let’s go by what’s in the ordinance.”

