Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County near Battelle

Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County
Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATTELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five train cars have derailed in northern DeKalb County near the Georgia state line.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency confirms Norfolk Southern officials are on the scene investigating the incident. The cars derailed between Battelle and Valley Head on County Road 759.

No hazardous material was involved in the derailment, according to the EMA and Norfolk Southern.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch this afternoon at 4 p.m. for more information.

