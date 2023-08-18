Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County near Battelle

BATTELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five train cars have derailed in northern DeKalb County near the Georgia state line.

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency confirms Norfolk Southern officials are on the scene investigating the incident. The cars derailed between Battelle and Valley Head on County Road 759.

No hazardous material was involved in the derailment, according to the EMA and Norfolk Southern.

"Norfolk Southern Derailment 8.18.2023" is posted. Check it out: https://t.co/FxvSXl0wP0 — DeKalb County AL HSEMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) August 18, 2023

WAFF 48 has a crew on the way to the scene. Watch this afternoon at 4 p.m. for more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.