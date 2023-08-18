Murder trial continues for woman accused of beating child to death in Lauderdale Co.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is on trial, accused of beating a 3-year-old child to death in 2020.

During day four of the trial, the defense is being very thorough and leaving no stone unturned with this case. Pride’s attorneys’ plan to prove her innocence seems to focus on three specific things from the investigation. One, they are trying to show Blake Townsend, who is Pride’s ex and the victim’s father, may have been abusive towards Pride.

Two, the victim had an unusual sleep schedule leading up to his death. This is relavent, because Pride is accused of either directly contributing to his death or being negligent and not knowing the child was dying.

And three, how willing Pride has been to help investigators. In each step of the investigation, Pride has willingly helped investigators. She went to the station every time they asked and handed over her phone without a password intact when they wanted it. With each interview she never requested a lawyer.

The court also showed a video of Pride’s youngest brother being interviewed on tape. The video showed what the brother described Pride and her interactions with the victim. And what he said contradicts what Pride has said over and over, that she has never hit the victim.

While being interviewed by police, Pride’s younger brother said he has seen Pride “whoop” the young Garner with a belt before. When her brother is asked whose belt it is...he responds with “Lyric’s.” In multiple interview videos seen in court, Pride has repeatedly said she has never laid a hand on the child.

Belts are very important to the state’s case against Pride because when photographs were taken from Pride’s apartment the night Garner died...two belts were lying on the floor in the living room. One was torn in half. The district attorney’s office said the belt could have been used to discipline Garner.

For day three of the trial, Sergeant Josh Hein has been on the stand all day. He was one of the investigators looking into 3-year-old Kaiden Garner’s death back in 2020. Hein and his partner were seen in some of those interrogation videos, grilling Pride about the boy’s death.

Prosecutors said that investigators were able to track Pride’s cellphone to see if her story was true. They attacked Pride’s credibility, saying she gave different versions of where she was, who she was with and when she saw the child on the day he died. In the interrogation video shown Pride said she never laid a hand on the child and said he was perfectly fine in the late hours of August 12.

However, the autopsy found that the child died sometime around 8 p.m. That is around three hours before the first 911 call. Police said the coroner was in shock at how severe the injuries to the boy were.

In one of those video interrogations, Pride told officers that she has long nails, and cannot ball her hand into a fist. Once the tape ended, a prosecutor asked investigator Hein if he told Pride that Kaiden Garner was killed by a punch to the torso.

He said he had not told her that yet when she made the comment about her nails. The courtroom was visually in shock.

On August 17, day two of the trial, Yalrick Pride sat in court for nearly the whole day listening to her ex-boyfriend testify against her. Blake Townsend was on the stand for several hours. Townsend has already pled guilty and been sentenced to life in prison for his role in this crime.

Townsend told the jury his version of events that led up to the child’s death. Townsend said he walked in to see Pride repeatedly hitting the child with a belt clutched in her fist. Pride was shaking her head multiple times during his testimony, signaling she disagreed with his story.

The defense grilled him on cross examination - calling him negligent, and asking if he’s ever cared about anyone in his life.

“Deep down inside every night I cry,” Townsend said. “Every night I think about how I could’ve been a better father to him.”

We also saw video just a few minutes ago from a police interrogation room where Pride was by herself sobbing and saying things to herself to provide comfort. In the court room watching herself, Pride reached for the box of tissues. The trial is expected to continue into next week.

