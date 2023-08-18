Limestone Co. woman faces new charges in connection to the death of her baby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County woman is facing new charges connected to the 2019 death of her baby.

Elizabeth Case is now facing charges of manslaughter, murder, and aggravated child abuse. Case was originally only facing a capital murder charge for the death of her 13-month-old son.

Investigators say in 2019, Case left her baby boy in a car for nearly eight hours which lead to the baby’s death.

Court documents show that prosecutors want to drop the capital murder charge to pursue the new charges.

