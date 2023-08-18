Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Limestone Co. woman faces new charges in connection to the death of her baby

Toney woman accused of murdering her own baby (Source: Limestone Co SO)
Toney woman accused of murdering her own baby (Source: Limestone Co SO)(WVLT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County woman is facing new charges connected to the 2019 death of her baby.

Elizabeth Case is now facing charges of manslaughter, murder, and aggravated child abuse. Case was originally only facing a capital murder charge for the death of her 13-month-old son.

Charge upgraded for Limestone County mother accused of leaving son in hot car

Investigators say in 2019, Case left her baby boy in a car for nearly eight hours which lead to the baby’s death.

Court documents show that prosecutors want to drop the capital murder charge to pursue the new charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
Amanda Beiland
Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsylvania
Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Milner Rushing owners speak about what forced them to sell their retail pharmacy to Walgreens

Latest News

House condemned after 40 dogs found living in filth in Guntersville
House condemned after 40 dogs found living in filth in Guntersville
North Alabama Veterans, NAACP hold protest against Senator Tommy Tuberville’s promotions blockade
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Jury trial continues: victim’s father takes the stand to testify
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence-Lauderdale American Legion Post hosts Veterans Affairs PACT Act and Resource Fair