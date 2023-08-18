Kitchen Cops find moldy strawberries & a dirty ice machine at Huntsville fast food restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Kitchen Cops report this week finds most restaurants are on their best behavior. There were no outrageously low scores or dangerous violations. But there were a few places with issues you need to know about

Madison County

The lowest score this week is the Taqueria El Rey. It’s located next to the Marathon gas station on Highway 72 east between Huntsville and Gurley. It gets a 77 due to food temperature issues with chicken, tamales and tomatoes. There were also no paper towels within reach at two sinks, and one of those sinks was blocked by a chair and bucket.

The Wendy’s on Sparkman Drive had a dirty ice machine that needed to be cleaned out. There were also five packages of moldy strawberries that were tossed out when the inspector spotted them. Wendy’s gets an 83 this week.

Another 83 goes to the Circle S on Blue Spring Road, The Kitchen Cops found issues with milk and yogurt in one of the coolers and a dirty ice machine that still wasn’t cleaned when they came back four days later.

Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza at Campus 805 in Huntsville is given an 84 due to a dirty ice machine, live gnats near a sink and a dishwasher not reaching the correct temperature.

Limestone County

The Jack’s on Highway 31 north in Athens gets an 83 this week. There were food temperature problems with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans, as well as dirty pans stored with clean ones.

Eagle’s Diner on Elm Street in Athens gets an 85 due to bologna, pork, eggs and bacon at the wrong temperature and flies throughout the building.

Elizabeth’s Cocina on Highway 31 also gets an 85. It was written up for water temperature problems and flies in the kitchen. There were also multiple foods like chicken, pork, beef and rice at the wrong temperature.

Morgan County

No issues this week in Morgan County.

Lauderdale County

The Golden Corral on Cox Creek Parkway gets an 84 due to dirty pans stored with clean ones, and a hose attached without a backflow device installed.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.