House condemned after 40 dogs found living in filth in Guntersville

Occupants reportedly collected their own waste in buckets and dumped them outside the home.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors in Guntersville are relieved to find a home has been condemned after reports of a foul odor coming from the property.

City code enforcers received multiple complaints about a home on Luther Street that emitted a strong odor throughout the neighborhood. One couple who lived across the street from the home told WAFF 48 they could not even sit on their porch due to the odor.

Code enforcers investigated the home and found two occupants living with 40 dogs on the property. In addition, the home had no running water, so the occupants were forced to collect their waste in buckets and discard them outside the home, according to officials.

The owner of “Kitties in the City” who rescues stray cats near the neighborhood says she experienced the smell first hand.

“Any time, day night, it doesn’t matter. You can pull up here, and the smell would knock you back and this was across the street. The smell was so horrific, it was nauseating,” the rescuer said.

The Guntersville City voted to demolish the house at the most recent meeting after code enforcement officers presented their findings. According to those officers, the interior of the home was filled with feces, both animal and human.

According to court filings, the owner of the home has appealed the decision to demolish the home. WAFF 48 has reached out to the owner for comment, but has not heard back.

All animals have since been removed from the home and taken to nearby shelters. The rescuer says she has been following the case closely to make sure the dogs get the care they need.

“You would never dream a person lived in that, especially with animals. It’s a really good ending because now I’ve been getting videos of them and they’re playing, they’re running and they’re truly happy. That’s what matters.” says the “Kitties in the City” owner.

