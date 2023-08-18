Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Former Alabama correctional officer convicted in 2018 inmate beating

A jury has convicted a former Alabama correctional officer of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate.
A jury has convicted a former Alabama correctional officer of federal charges in connection...
A jury has convicted a former Alabama correctional officer of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate.(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a former Alabama prison sergeant of federal charges in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate.

Devlon Williams, 37, a former sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law, falsification of records and obstruction of justice, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Prosecutors said Williams repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility who was on the ground and not resisting or posing a threat. Williams also hit the inmate multiple times with a collapsible baton, prosecutors said.

“This defendant is being held accountable for using excessive force against an inmate and preparing a false report to cover-up his unlawful behavior,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Prisoners, like everyone else, have the right to be free from such needless and extreme violence," Clarke said in a news release.

The Department of Justice has an ongoing civil lawsuit against Alabama, contending state inmates face unconstitutional levels of violence from inmate-on-inmate attacks and a pattern of excessive force by officers. The state has disputed the allegations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
Amanda Beiland
Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsylvania
Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Milner Rushing owners speak about what forced them to sell their retail pharmacy to Walgreens

Latest News

The Democratic National Committee has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a case centered...
Democratic National Committee asks federal judges to dismiss case on Alabama party infighting
WLBT General Photo
‘Smart Window’ maker to pay nearly $5 million fine for illegal wastewater dumping in Mississippi
Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder,...
Officers testify in trial of 2 white Mississippi men in shooting at Black FedEx driver
A company that failed to win a potentially lucrative medical marijuana license in Alabama has...
Company asks judge to block Alabama medical marijuana licenses