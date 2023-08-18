Deals
‘Celebrate Madison’ looks to the future

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - For residents in Madison, it’s a time to celebrate. The city of Madison boasted its success in growing business and maintaining its elite school system.

Mayor Paul Finley said this starts with responsibly managing higher levels of growth than ever.

“If you don’t figure how the schools can work with the city, and mesh with the outside agencies, you’re never gong to be successful,” he said. “Madison continues to be a safe community focused on education, close to people’s jobs, and it’s a great city to live in.”

He mentioned several projects that city leaders have their eye on for 2025, including the I-565 overpass, a new community center, and the Sunshine oaks development for recreation.

Madison Chamber Executive director Michelle Epling said none of these projects are possible without bringing in more businesses and more developments to the area. To her, Thursday’s celebration was only the beginning.

“We’re doing groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings on a weekly basis,” she said. “So much so, my ambassadors say we’re running with scissors. The mission is to create community conversations and grow businesses. When you’re the ninth largest city, and have plenty to celebrate, we think everyone should come together.”

Mayor Finley mentioned multiple projects coming by 2025. He said he’s only guaranteed to be in office until then, so it’s important they get done.

