Body recovered in river near County Road 67

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are investigating a body that was found in a river off County Road 67 near the Marshall County line.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen said his department received a call about a suspicious-looking bag that washed up in the river nearby. Deputies pulled the bag to shore and discovered a body inside.

Agencies assisting on scene include Marshall County Sheriff, Marine Police, Guntersville Rescue Squad, and Game and Fish.

They are waiting for the coroner to arrive so the recovered body can be identified.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will continue to update as soon as information becomes available.

