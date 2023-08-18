ALDOT to patch I-65NB Aug. 21-24, expect delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation crews will pave I-65 northbound in the Priceville area, beginning August 21 through 24.

ALDOT urges motorists to expect delays due to single-lane closures from milepost 332, near Fredricks Outdoor, to Exit 334 at Alabama 67. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday.

Alternate routes will be made aware to motorists in advance of the road work, ALDOT said.

