Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

48 Blitz Preseason Preview

Madison Academy, Muscle Shoals prepare for Region Title runs
48 Blitz Preseason Previews: Mustangs, Trojans aim for Region titles
By Carl Prather
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Academy Mustangs hope the 2023 season will end in a Championship at the Super 7 champions in Tuscaloosa in December. In order to reach that lofty goal, Head Coach Bob Godsey hopes the Mustangs take one game at a time.

“Not looking ahead,” Godsey said. “We understand we have a lot of guys looking back, excitement, anticipation about this season. But, the bigger the game the more important the little things are going to become. That’s been our focus since January, and it’s going to continue to be that, hopefully till the end of December.”

The Trojans of Muscle Shoals haven’t won a Region title in Class 6A since 2019. For many programs that would be acceptable, not the Trojans and Head Coach Scott Basden. Basden wants players to enjoy each game this season, and allow the victories to follow.

“I don’t know how many games we will win, and this may be a cookie cutter answer, but my thing is enjoy the moment together, work as hard as we can,” Basden said. “They will be prepared. you gotta have a lot of luck and stay healthy, and I think for us health will be the biggest issue.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Beiland
Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsylvania
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
What has changed for a United Methodist church in Cullman that did not disaffiliate?
‘Making Room for Anybody’: Cullman church remains United Methodist while others depart
Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report

Latest News

48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Get to know the 2023 Decatur Red Raiders
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Get to know the 2023 Decatur Red Raiders
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Hartselle Tigers looks for three-peat against their season opener
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Hartselle Tigers looks for three-peat against their season opener
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Huntsville Panthers gearing up for high school football
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Huntsville Panthers gearing up for high school football
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: James Clemens Jets aim for playoff berth
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: James Clemens Jets aim for playoff berth