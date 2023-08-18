48 Blitz Preseason Preview

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Academy Mustangs hope the 2023 season will end in a Championship at the Super 7 champions in Tuscaloosa in December. In order to reach that lofty goal, Head Coach Bob Godsey hopes the Mustangs take one game at a time.

“Not looking ahead,” Godsey said. “We understand we have a lot of guys looking back, excitement, anticipation about this season. But, the bigger the game the more important the little things are going to become. That’s been our focus since January, and it’s going to continue to be that, hopefully till the end of December.”

The Trojans of Muscle Shoals haven’t won a Region title in Class 6A since 2019. For many programs that would be acceptable, not the Trojans and Head Coach Scott Basden. Basden wants players to enjoy each game this season, and allow the victories to follow.

“I don’t know how many games we will win, and this may be a cookie cutter answer, but my thing is enjoy the moment together, work as hard as we can,” Basden said. “They will be prepared. you gotta have a lot of luck and stay healthy, and I think for us health will be the biggest issue.”

