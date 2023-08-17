Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Sunshine & low humidity again Thursday, heat builds in by the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and will remain with us for the Thursday morning commute. 

Fair skies are overhead to start the day with refreshing temperatures again starting off in the low to middle 60s.  Today will be another fantastic August day across the Tennessee Valley with highs staying below average in the middle 80s with comfortable dew points and humidity.  Skies will stay clear overnight with lows staying a bit more mild in the middle 60s, areas of patchy fog will be expected again by daybreak Friday. 

Friday will be a bit of a transition day for us as the humidity will gradually start to creep back in, high temperatures will be close to 90 degrees during the afternoon.  Our rain-free stretch will continue into the weekend with two more sunny and hot days forecast for Saturday and Sunday.  We have 48 First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat out for Sunday through Tuesday.  Heat safety and hydration will be very important during this extended stretch as heat related illnesses will be expected. 

The stretch of 90 degrees weather will likely continue into the following weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Milner Rushing owners speak about what forced them to sell their retail pharmacy to Walgreens
Officials discuss fentanyl pills disguised as other street drugs
North Alabama Drug Task Force: fentanyl pills disguised as other drugs on the rise
Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville

Latest News

48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Nice Break from the Heat, Humidity, & Storms! Extreme Heat Returns Next Week
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: fall-like conditions until excessive heat returns this weekend
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert: Expect fall-like conditions until excessive heat and humidity returns this weekend