Sunshine & low humidity again Thursday, heat builds in by the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and will remain with us for the Thursday morning commute.

Fair skies are overhead to start the day with refreshing temperatures again starting off in the low to middle 60s. Today will be another fantastic August day across the Tennessee Valley with highs staying below average in the middle 80s with comfortable dew points and humidity. Skies will stay clear overnight with lows staying a bit more mild in the middle 60s, areas of patchy fog will be expected again by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be a bit of a transition day for us as the humidity will gradually start to creep back in, high temperatures will be close to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Our rain-free stretch will continue into the weekend with two more sunny and hot days forecast for Saturday and Sunday. We have 48 First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat out for Sunday through Tuesday. Heat safety and hydration will be very important during this extended stretch as heat related illnesses will be expected.

The stretch of 90 degrees weather will likely continue into the following weekend.

