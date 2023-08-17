Students, parents voice concerns over lack of Alabama A&M housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thousands of Alabama A&M students hit the campus on Thursday for their first day of classes. While many of them were able to head back to their dorm room after a long day of classes, others were not so lucky.

The university just announced that it just welcomed its largest freshman class ever with over 2,000 students. Now, students and parents are saying this university milestone is the reason they weren’t able to live on campus.

“It’s very frustrating,” said one A&M student who asked to remain anonymous.

This student and hundreds of others say they were informed early this summer the residency halls are at capacity and they would be put on a waitlist. Just days before the first day of class, many still did not know where they would live for the start of school.

“I found out a week ago that I would be living off-campus instead of on-campus and I was a little worried because I didn’t really have transportation,” the student said.

A week before classes started the student said they were told by university leaders she could move to an off-campus apartment complex that contracts with the university.

Now she has a place to live, but she’s faced with a new problem - the price.

“I didn’t pick it but I am paying more than I was on campus,” the student said.

She said she is paying at least $2,000 more to live at the apartment complex per semester and without a car, she’s relying on university buses to make sure she gets to class on time.

Another student who asked to remain anonymous said she is in a similar situation and was offered an apartment instead of a dorm room two weeks ago.

She’s blaming the administration for the lack of on-campus housing with the acceptance of the large freshman class.

“If y’all knew that y’all wanted to accept this many freshmen, why wouldn’t y’all renovate buildings on campus that haven’t been touched?” the student said.

One mom who asked to remain nameless said her son was waitlisted for a dorm over the summer and learned just last week he will not be able to stay on campus.

Now, he is living in a hotel room for the first week of school.

“That was the largest class that they ever had. As I told them, I don’t care to hear that when you displace my student that’s a second-year student,” the mom said. “It’s like if these kids nowadays want to go to school, you should make a pathway to make it happen.”

The mom said her son is still waiting on a dorm room to open up. If nothing changes, she said he is going to have to move home and study online.

Thursday morning WAFF 48 News reached out to the university administration about this story and was told that we could interview students on campus.

Once we arrived on campus, we were told we were not allowed to ask any of the students questions about housing.

Members with the administration said they are not doing interviews on this topic and referred us to their website for housing questions.

