Shop the Game Day Collection at Belle Maison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In just a little over a week, the SEC football season will kick off. If you’re anything like us, your top concern for football season is what you are going to wear!

From tailgates to game days to watching game day parties, the Game Day Collection at Belle Maison has everything you’ll need to make a statement this season.

Get game day ready at Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

Owner, Lauren Houseknecht says that a big trend this season is sequins. Many of the pieces in this collection feature a little...or maybe a lot of sparkle!

Outfit ideas for game days at Auburn (Lauren Houseknecht)

UA outfit ideas for game day (Lauren Houseknecht)

No outfit is complete without some accessories. Belle Maison carries statement earrings, cups, tea towels, purse straps, and so much more. Take a simple outfit and make it game-day-ready with a pair of earrings and a stadium-approved clutch!

Make any outfit game day ready with a pair of statement earrings (Lauren Houseknecht)

Keep the hair out of your face with statement headbands from Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

To shop the full Game Day Collection, visit their website or head to Suite 425 in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse.

