Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Online program offers free homework help to Alabama students

Homework Alabama offers assistance for K-12 students, college students and adults in their careers.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Alabama can face challenges finding someone to help them with their homework. That’s why Alabama Public Library Service offers a free online program called Homework Alabama that offers one-on-one help in subjects that are constantly updated with the latest curriculum.

“We have hundreds of tutors that offer help in over 60 subjects for all different ages,” said Alabama Public Library Service reference librarian Melinda Smith.

Smith said Homework Alabama offers services “ranging from live homework assistance to providing reviews for dropped off work to providing self-study resources,” which are available through a mobile device or computer.

K-12 students can access Homework Alabama from anywhere that has internet access, with no sign-up necessary.

The online program also offers career help for graduate students and adults pursuing careers.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Milner Rushing owners speak about what forced them to sell their retail pharmacy to Walgreens
Officials discuss fentanyl pills disguised as other street drugs
North Alabama Drug Task Force: fentanyl pills disguised as other drugs on the rise
Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Changes coming to Huntsville City Schools bus routes amid parent frustrations, concerns
Huntsville City Schools to focus on safety, retention in 2023
Changes coming to Huntsville City Schools bus routes amid parent frustrations, concerns