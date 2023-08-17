Deals
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Chinese home appliance manufacturer Gree is recalling more than 1.5 million dehumidifiers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 23 reports of the appliances catching on fire.

Consumers have also reported nearly 700 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage.

Forty-two models are included in the recall.

They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 under numerous brand names, including Kenmore, GE, Soleus Air, Norpole and Seabreeze.

Anyone with a recalled dehumidifier should unplug it immediately and contact Gree for a refund.

