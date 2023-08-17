‘Making Room for Anybody’: Cullman church remains United Methodist while others depart

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Methodist Church is not so united these days. This comes after over 300 churches in North Alabama departed over disagreements on certain issues.

In Cullman, only one United Methodist church voted not to leave the denomination.

Cullman First United Methodist Senior Pastor Josh Hickman believes UMC churches and members are leaving because they anticipate language in the book of discipline to be changed in the future. The believed changes may allow LGBTQ individuals to hold top spots in the church or for the church to recognize same-sex marriages.

Pastor Hickman says that’s not the case at all. In fact, the pastor says the UMC’s views on controversial LGBTQ inclusion issues have not changed, despite being up for debate every four years when the Book of Discipline is examined.

Hickman says the issue stems from some churches on the west coast not following passages of the Book of Discipline. He cited several examples of high-ranking LGBTQ individuals in top positions within those churches. The Cullman pastor thinks that’s the reason so many churches decided to part ways.

His church, Cullman First, voted in December 2022 to stay within the United Methodist Church.

The pastor says the split has taken a toll on him.

”This has been a grieving process for me. I’ve got former pastors, mentors, colleagues and friends that have also left and that’s also been hurtful,” Pastor Hickman said.

He then compared it to an in-house issue that he wishes could have been handled differently.

“I believe if you have got a problem in the family, you stay and you work out the problem within the family.”

What membership challenges does a United Methodist church face while others disaffiliate?

That’s not how congregants of thousands of churches around the country felt, as they ultimately decided to part ways since December 2019. The dividing line goes beyond congregations, and can even run between members of the churches.

Pastor Hickman explains how people are still showing up, and what his message is for those who wish to worship under his roof.

”I was thinking that the attendance numbers were dramatically reduced after the vote to disaffiliate. They’re smaller, but they’re not in any way as dramatic as I thought,” Hickman said.

“The people that are here really want to be here. We’re actively seeking to make room for anybody, no matter what their viewpoint is or what their particular political leanings are, there is space here for you.”

The North Alabama Annual Conference will hold its next Special Session on September 12, 2023, to vote on disaffiliations for churches.

December 31, 2023, is the last day of the Disaffiliation Process, which was added to the Book of Discipline by the 2019 Special Session of the General Conference.

WAFF 48 News reached out to several churches that departed and either did not hear back or received a response that pastors were not doing interviews at this time.

