Jury trial continues: victim’s father takes the stand to testify

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is on trial, accused of beating a 3 year old child to death in 2020.

Yalrick Pride sat in court for nearly the whole day listening to her ex-boyfriend testify against her. Blake Townsend was on the stand for several hours. Townsend has already pled guilty and been sentenced to life in prison for his role in this crime.

Townsend told the jury his version of events that led up to the child’s death. Townsend said he walked in to see Pride repeatedly hitting the child with a belt clutched in her fist. Pride was shaking her head multiple times during his testimony, signaling she disagreed with his story.

The defense grilled him on cross examination - calling him negligent, and asking if he’s ever cared about anyone in his life.

“Deep down inside every night I cry,” Townsend said. “Every night I think about how I could’ve been a better father to him.”

We also saw video just a few minutes ago from a police interrogation room where Pride was by herself sobbing and saying things to herself to provide comfort. In the court room watching herself, Pride reached for the box of tissues. The trial is expected to continue into next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.