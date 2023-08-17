Jazz in the Park returning to Huntsville in September
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Starting on Sunday, September 3, some of the country’s biggest jazz artists are coming to Big Spring Park for the annual Jazz in the Park concert series.
As the kick-off for Huntsville Music Month, attendees can enjoy jazz music, food trucks, and so much more.
Director of the City’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI), Kenny Anderson says that when people hear jazz music they connect with it due to its long history.
Jazz in the Park starts at 5 P.M. every Sunday in Big Spring Park East. The full concert line-up can be seen here:
Sunday, Sept. 3
5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Elisa Nicole
6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Tr3ple Threat
7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Jessy J
Sunday, Sept. 10
5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Noelette Leader
6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Chandra Currelley
7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Brian Simpson
Sunday, Sept. 17
5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Calhoun Jazz Band
6-7 p.m. Opening Act: BK Jackson
7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Alex Bugnon
Sunday, Sept. 24
5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Angela Bryant
6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Marqueal Jordan
7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Ben Tankard
