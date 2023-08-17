Deals
Jazz in the Park returning to Huntsville in September

Jazz in the Park promotor Kenny Anderson shares what concert attendees can expect
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Starting on Sunday, September 3, some of the country’s biggest jazz artists are coming to Big Spring Park for the annual Jazz in the Park concert series.

As the kick-off for Huntsville Music Month, attendees can enjoy jazz music, food trucks, and so much more.

Jazz in the Park kicks off September 3
Jazz in the Park kicks off September 3(Damian Figures)

Director of the City’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI), Kenny Anderson says that when people hear jazz music they connect with it due to its long history.

Jazz in the Park starts at 5 P.M. every Sunday in Big Spring Park East. The full concert line-up can be seen here:

Sunday, Sept. 3

5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Elisa Nicole

6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Tr3ple Threat

7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Jessy J

Sunday, Sept. 10

5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Noelette Leader

6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Chandra Currelley

7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Brian Simpson

Sunday, Sept. 17

5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Calhoun Jazz Band

6-7 p.m. Opening Act: BK Jackson

7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Alex Bugnon

Sunday, Sept. 24

5-5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert: Angela Bryant

6-7 p.m. Opening Act: Marqueal Jordan

7:30-9 p.m. Headliner: Ben Tankard

(Huntsville City Calendar)

