Ider woman charged after being found with missing boy out of Pennsylvania

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested on an interference with child custody charge following a traffic stop in Ider on Thursday.

The traffic stop was conducted by Officer Garry Chapman, who was on his first day of certified service, and Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.

A young boy was found in the passenger seat inside the car which was driven by Amanda Beiland. Officers determined that the boy was an active missing person out of Pennsylvania, he had been missing for over a week.

The child was taken into the care of officials, where he will be transported back home to his guardian.

Beilan was charged with interference with child custody, she also had a previous charge in DeKalb County for Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

“Cases like these are very serious, and to know that this juvenile was missing from over eight hundred miles and five states away is extremely concerning to me. Juveniles are very gullible and that’s exactly why there are legal procedures in place to keep this from happening. The safety of children is of the utmost importance to us, regardless if they live within the community or even eight hundred miles away. I’m thankful my Officers are so diligent at the job they do, and I know these juveniles’ guardians are absolutely thankful for their loved ones to be returned home safely. Being able to make the call to this boy’s guardian letting them know he’s safe and on his way home is one the most rewarding parts of this job.”

Officer Champman, who is the son of Duane “Dog” Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter), had just graduated from the 189th basic session at Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

