Husband, wife from Rainsville killed in I-459 crash

The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. on I-459 South between Acton Road and Hwy 280(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have released the names of a husband and wife killed August 15 in a crash on I-459 South near Hwy 280.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 58-year-old Susan Samples Jones and 63-year-old Jefferson Samuel Jones. The couple lived in Rainsville in Dekalb County.

The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. on I-459 South between Acton Road and Hwy 280.

Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Susan Jones collided head-on with a Mazda driven by Kellie R. Stephenson, 29, of Irondale. After the collision, Jones’ vehicle then struck a freightliner commercial truck driven by Lolita R. Matthews, 55, of Leeds. Stephenson and Matthews were taken to a hospital.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

