Husband, wife from Rainsville killed in I-459 crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have released the names of a husband and wife killed August 15 in a crash on I-459 South near Hwy 280.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 58-year-old Susan Samples Jones and 63-year-old Jefferson Samuel Jones. The couple lived in Rainsville in Dekalb County.

The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. on I-459 South between Acton Road and Hwy 280.

Authorities said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Susan Jones collided head-on with a Mazda driven by Kellie R. Stephenson, 29, of Irondale. After the collision, Jones’ vehicle then struck a freightliner commercial truck driven by Lolita R. Matthews, 55, of Leeds. Stephenson and Matthews were taken to a hospital.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.