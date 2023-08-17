Deals
Huntsville non-profit takes cancer patients through the city in exotic car

Organizers with Smile Awhile say they will continue bringing happiness to patients across the Tennessee Valley.
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few cancer patients took a very interesting ride at Crestwood Medical Center on Thursday.

A non-profit group, Smile Awhile, came by and gave patients the chance to ride in a Lamborghini. One of those rides was the group’s 100th ride and Brian Land, who founded the group, says he has a deep personal reason for doing this.

“About 13 years ago, I got diagnosed with cancer and I was laying in the bed looking at Facebook and a little boy was dying and his dad said he loved exotic cars and they actually brought about 5 there for him,” Land said. “I said if I ever can get enough money to get an exotic car, I’m going to take cancer patients out on rides and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Allen Buchanan, a cancer patient at Crestwood says having a positive outlook can really help fight this disease.

“You have to stay positive and remain humble. That has helped me through all of this. If you choose to be negative it’s a bad thing, you don’t want that,” Buchanan said. “You know just surround yourself with good people and have a positive outlook, and give your glory to God.”

Organizers with Smile Awhile say they will continue bringing happiness to patients across the Tennessee Valley.

To learn more about the group click here.

