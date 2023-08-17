Huntsville Music Office announces new, free concert series to launch Huntsville Music Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Music office has announced the schedule for the city’s second annual Huntsville Music Month.

The monthlong dive into the thriving music culture of Huntsville seeks to “encourage collaborations, provide career development resources and champion Huntsville’s appeal to musicians and fans as a music-friendly city.”

Mayor Tommy Battle said the city has come a long way in establishing itself as a music city. He believes that the live performances at the Orion Amphitheater and Von Braun Center appeal to local music fans and those of surrounding areas.

“People from across the country are traveling here to see their favorite artists on our stages and we’re happy to have them,” Battle said. “We hope they tell their friends and families about their wonderful experience in Huntsville, Alabama.”

The Huntsville Music Month calendar is filled with over 100 events and will start off with a new, free concert series called Launchpad. The series will run in Big Spring Park from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 and begin at 5 p.m. each night. Food trucks will have concessions, alcoholic beverages are permitted if they are in the designated purple cups.

Deqn Sue, who was featured in the Sept. 2022 issue of Rolling Stone magazine performing at the Orion, will be the headliner for the opening night. She will be joined by Grammy award-winning musician and producer Kelvin Wooten. Common Man, Dante’ Pride and the Alabama A&M Maroon and White Marching Band will also perform.

Lamont Landers, electro-funk-hop band Element Xi and Microwave Dave, Huntsville’s signature and most beloved icon, will play on the second day of the series.

The final night of the series will be the opening night of Jazz in the Park - Huntsville and feature Jessy J as the headliner. The supporting acts will be Tr3ple Threat and Erisa Nicole.

Click here to view the entire calendar of Huntsville Music Month.

