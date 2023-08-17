Deals
Huntsville business owner using plants to help families affected by Maui wildfires

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The devastation in Maui is hard to watch and it’s even more challenging for those with connections to the state.

One Huntsville business owner said her ties to the Island inspire her to give back.

Owner of ‘Pure Joy Plants’ Yarden Binns was stationed on the neighboring island of Oahu for over 5 years. Even though she now lives more than 4-thousand-miles away, she still feels connected to those in Hawaii.

“They’re like family basically and this is just a way of helping them even though it’s a little bit,” Binns said.

Binns said 25% of all sales at Pure Joy Plants will be donated to a charity in Maui as well as the affected families’ GoFundMe’s.

“It’s devastating everything that happened and it happened so fast that people didn’t have time to do anything other than run,” Binns said.

Binns said her time spent on Oahu actually inspired her to open Pure Joy Plants.

The plants she’s selected for her store help bring a piece of the islands to Huntsville while also giving back to those in need.

“I’m just grateful to whoever comes by and buys some plants,” Binns said. “That money will go straight to them and it’s something I really wanted to do because I still feel a connection and I still love Hawaii.”

Binns said she hopes she can inspire other local businesses to donate a portion of their proceeds to those affected.

“It’s just trying to spread the aloha spirit which is just trying to help your other person be nice,” Binns said.

