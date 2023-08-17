Florence-Lauderdale American Legion Post hosts Veterans Affairs PACT Act and Resource Fair

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans flocked to Florence from all across North Alabama in order to attend the Veterans Affairs PACT Act screening and resource fair.

The screenings will help identify if they were exposed to toxic chemicals during their military careers. These screenings are apart of the PACT Act. The act was singed into law in 2022.

It expands Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic substances. Mary Smith with the American Legion said she is in awe of how everything worked out.

“We’ve been slammed a little bit but we’re so proud and so pleased. A lot of veterans don’t know where to go,” Smith said. “Don’t know where to start. And to be able to host an event like this all in one location, where they can come ask questions and get the prescreening done. To us, it’s a win-win.”

Smith also said they were more than happy to serve their fellow veterans in whatever possible way they can.

