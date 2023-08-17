Deals
Crime Stoppers: Co-workers held at gunpoint during broad-day robbery

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A couple of coworkers were held at gun point after refusing to give a man money.

This is a story WAFF 48 News has brought you before but officers are still looking for the man with the gun.

Investigators say this happened at Chiropractic Care Center on Artie Street last month.

Two people were leaving the office when police say a man came up to them and asked for cash. After they told him they would not give him any, police say the man pulled a gun from his pants and demanded their wallets.

Authorities said that once he took the wallets, he took off. l us once he took them.

If you know him or any others police are looking for this week, call them.

Kayla Daniel is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child. She’s accused of allowing a young child to ingest methamphetamine.

Police also want to find Brandon Antoine McCarver. Police say he forged a check at a local bank for $1,900 dollars.

Alex Brasington is wanted on a burglary charge after police say he broke into someone’s apartment to steal various items.

Edward Neal is accused of trafficking fentanyl into our area.

Crime of the Week: If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

