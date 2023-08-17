Changes coming to Huntsville City Schools bus routes amid parent frustrations, concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are on the way for bus routes for Huntsville City Schools after the first two weeks of the school year.

A spokesperson said, “Please know the nationwide bus driver shortage is heavily impacting the performance of our buses this year, and our bus vendor is doing their best to fill vacant positions.”

This comes after many Huntsville City Schools parents reached out to WAFF 48 News via social media about their child’s pick-up time.

“We’ve had busses that arrive more than thirty minutes early for the scheduled pick-up time without a notification or change of schedule,” parent Sean Lulofs said. “We’re at the very beginning of the route, so my kid has to be out there just after 6[in the morning]. It’s an 8 o’clock start time.”

Other parents shared similar experiences on social media.

“[My daughter] is late every single day and I have no idea what the bus is doing,” one parent said. “Afternoons there are 3 kids to a seat and instead of getting home at 3:12 [as] the schedule says, some days it’s 4:15! It’s ridiculous!”

Another parent said her son’s bus is crowded.

“Takes my 6th grader over an hour to get home and he’s told me busses are overfilled,” they said.

Starting Thursday morning, HCS students could have a different route to school.

In the notice to parents, a spokesperson said, “We continue to ask for your support in helping us recruit bus drivers if you know a neighbor, friend, or family member who may be interested. Being a school bus driver offers competitive wages and benefits, a flexible schedule, and is a great job for retirees and those seeking supplemental income. First Student is also currently offering free training to help interested candidates obtain their CDL in order to drive a bus.”

