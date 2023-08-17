Alabama Power decides not to pursue Chandler Mountain Project

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power has decided not to move forward with the Chandler Mountain Project, a hydroelectric facility project in Steele.

A representative with Alabama Power sent WBRC the following statement:

After careful consideration, Alabama Power has decided to withdraw its Notice of Intent to seek a license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to operate a Pumped Storage Hydro facility at Chandler Mountain. Our guiding purpose is to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable power to the 1.5 million people and businesses that depend on us. As we look to the future, we recognize that alternative resources as well as energy storage options will be key in meeting the ever-changing needs of our customers. Alabama Power will continue to explore all available technologies with due diligence, striving to power a better Alabama in ways that align with the evolving needs and expectations of our customers. We appreciate the feedback received by all parties involved with the exploration of the Chandler Mountain project.

The Chandler Mountain Project would have entailed an upper dam creating a 526-acre lined upper reservoir, an underground powerhouse equipped with four reversible pump turbines, four dam sections forming an approximately 1,090-acre lower reservoir, a supplemental water source conveyance structures spanning about six miles, and various transmission-related structures and facilities.

Residents express concern over proposed hydroelectric plant

Residents had previously raised concerns regarding the potential effects on their land and homes. They also voiced fears of flooding and the displacement of individuals because of the reservoir construction.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.