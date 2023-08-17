Deals
Alabama Power decides not to pursue Chandler Mountain Project

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power has decided not to move forward with the Chandler Mountain Project, a hydroelectric facility project in Steele.

A representative with Alabama Power sent WBRC the following statement:

The Chandler Mountain Project would have entailed an upper dam creating a 526-acre lined upper reservoir, an underground powerhouse equipped with four reversible pump turbines, four dam sections forming an approximately 1,090-acre lower reservoir, a supplemental water source conveyance structures spanning about six miles, and various transmission-related structures and facilities.

Residents express concern over proposed hydroelectric plant

Residents had previously raised concerns regarding the potential effects on their land and homes. They also voiced fears of flooding and the displacement of individuals because of the reservoir construction.

