UNA continues 10-year tradition for the first day of school

WAFF48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 10-year-long tradition continues as students came back to campus for their first day at the University of North Alabama.

The lucky dip, as it is known on campus, is reserved for the first day of classes. Students gather around the fountain on campus and dip their pencils into the water. The story is if you dip your pencil in on the first day of class, then you will have good grades all year.

The tradition started when a group of students tricked incoming freshmen into dipping their pencils into the Harrison Fountain for good grades. Since then, the tradition has taken off. Junior Treasure Franklin fully believes in the luck of the tradition.

“I had a friend who didn’t dip it one semester and that was the one semester that she failed a class. So then every other semester she dipped it and she never failed a class,” Franklin said.

There were hundreds of students gathered in between classes to dip their pencils into the fountain.

