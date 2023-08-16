Three tips for senior downsizing and transitioning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Senior transitions are full of emotional and life-changing decisions. When preparing to move into a new space, it can be hard to part with certain items or decide what to keep. The team of professional relocation experts at Life Simplified works alongside clients to make those hard decisions that a family member might struggle to make themselves.

Life Simplified establishes customized plans of action based on a client’s needs and timeline. The team can offer guidance and suggestions based on their professional experience. They see the big picture and provide help without judgment.

Life Simplified Creator and Owner Karen Wright is the only native Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist™ in Huntsville. She has three tips for downsizing:

Start preparing early for downsizing in your old age (DeLena Delano)

Make a plan for downsizing and relocating (DeLena Delano)

The team at Life Simplified has all the resources to help senior citizens downsize (DeLena Delano)

The entire list of senior transition services can be accessed here. To take the next step, schedule a free in-home assessment with Life Simplified! Call 256-316-1655 or request an appointment online.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.