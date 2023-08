HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We still have a few weeks left of summer and sunny weather. The best way to enjoy it is by trying these three yummy watermelon dishes in the Rocket City!

Top 3 watermelon dishes to try (Rachel Brown)

Fusion BBQ's Smoked Watermelon Salad (Rachel Brown)

Co-Op Community Table's Watermelon & Tomato Salad (Rachel Brown)

Mason Dixon's Watermelon Salad with Pork Belly (Rachel Brown)

