Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No matter the night, concertgoers buy tickets and fill the Orion Amphitheater to see their favorite acts. Residents of Sherwood Park, a neighborhood a little over a mile away, hear the concerts for free.

”Some is good some is bad, I mean it’s just what you like. If you like it then of course it’s a free concert, If you don’t like it then it’s noise pollution,” said Sherwood Park resident Richard Godwin.

Godwin, who serves on the civic association board as well as the community development advisory board, says it’s a give-and-take. Having a free concert in your backyard isn’t so bad when the timing is right.

“If it happens on a Tuesday night, that’s a bit of a problem for kids that have to wake up at 4,5 o’clock in the morning to get up and get ready to go to school,” Godwin said.

City councilman Bill Kling said the city noise ordinance calls for an entertainment cut-off time of 11 p.m. but also enforces how loud the music can be. Kling said he’s hoping to facilitate a solution.

“We’re just trying to find that happy balance where people can enjoy the amphitheater and the neighborhoods nearby can be able to have a good neighborhood,” Kling said.

Ryan Murphy with the Orion told WAFF 48 News that they’ve heard residents’ complaints and they are working to find a solution.

Murphy said Huntsville Police Officers will be in nearby neighborhoods with decibel readers tracking how loud the music gets during concerts. They’re also looking to start enforcing penalties and fines when artists play past the 11 o’clock noise ordinance.

