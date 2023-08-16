Officials discuss fentanyl pills disguised as other street drugs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Drug Task Force Deputy Commander, Joe Kennington said he is encountering more fentanyl-laced pills than ever before, as recently as this week.

“We’re running into so many random OD’s,” he said. “People that didn’t realize their family member or friend were even taking drugs. It could be a student taking Adderall, and their parents come in and find them deceased.”

They look like ordinary prescription pills, only they contain traces of fentanyl, or fentanyl itself. Kennington said they’re designed to look like ecstasy, hydrocodone, or oxycontin because dealers can increase their profits by cutting it with fentanyl.

“They don’t want to take those drugs off the streets because they’re making money off of them,” he said. “If they’re able to buy bulk amounts of fentanyl, cut it down, and mixed it with binders, and pump out pills that look like prescription drugs, they create more addicts.”

As recently as this year, lawmakers have cracked down on the distribution of fentanyl by passing harsher punishments. Now, someone can serve ten years in prison for two to four grams of fentanyl, and up to life in prison for eight grams or more.

Chief Deputy District Attorney, Tim Gann said he will follow the law and pursue the steepest possible punishments.

“We really didn’t have a niche in the law that allowed us to do it, and as soon as that gets here, I think you’re going to see more and more prosecutions.”

