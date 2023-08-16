Nice Break from the Heat, Humidity, & Storms! Extreme Heat Returns Next Week

Expect ample sunshine through the day today with highs staying roughly ten degrees below average in the lower 80s with a nice northerly breeze. It will be a great evening to spend some time outside with skies staying clear overnight and lows falling into the lower 60s again.

Some areas of dense fog will be expected for the Thursday morning commute, so be sure to dim those bright lights. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with low humidity levels and highs staying in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

The weekend forecast is trending hotter with highs in the middle to upper 90s. The best part of the forecast is we will remain rain and storm free for an extended stretch! We have declared 48 First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat on Sunday through Tuesday as air temperatures could climb into the triple digits, especially for locations west of I-65.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.