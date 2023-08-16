New South Hog Dog & Sushi giving back to charity
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New South Hot Dog & Sushi in partnership with Rocket City Dietitian has launched a limited-time-only hot dog that benefits Manna House.
The “Craveable Dog” is only on the menu for the month of August. All proceeds benefit Manna House which provides a daily provision of food for individuals and families in Huntsville.
Here’s what’s on The Craveable Dog:
🌭 Avocado Sushi Roll (white rice, nori, fresh avocado, with black & white sesame seeds)
🌭 Grilled hotdog & bun
🌭 Avocado Slices
🌭 Crunchy Fried Onions
🌭 Spicy Mayo drizzle
To see where you can find New South Hog Dog & Sushi and try The Craveable Dog, visit their Instagram.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.