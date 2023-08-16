New South Hog Dog & Sushi giving back to charity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New South Hot Dog & Sushi in partnership with Rocket City Dietitian has launched a limited-time-only hot dog that benefits Manna House.

Limited time only hot dog (Albert Toh)

The “Craveable Dog” is only on the menu for the month of August. All proceeds benefit Manna House which provides a daily provision of food for individuals and families in Huntsville.

Here’s what’s on The Craveable Dog:

🌭 Avocado Sushi Roll (white rice, nori, fresh avocado, with black & white sesame seeds)

🌭 Grilled hotdog & bun

🌭 Avocado Slices

🌭 Crunchy Fried Onions

🌭 Spicy Mayo drizzle

To see where you can find New South Hog Dog & Sushi and try The Craveable Dog, visit their Instagram.

