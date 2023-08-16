Deals
New South Hog Dog & Sushi giving back to charity

Try this limited-time-only menu item in support of Manna House
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New South Hot Dog & Sushi in partnership with Rocket City Dietitian has launched a limited-time-only hot dog that benefits Manna House.

Limited time only hot dog
Limited time only hot dog(Albert Toh)

The “Craveable Dog” is only on the menu for the month of August. All proceeds benefit Manna House which provides a daily provision of food for individuals and families in Huntsville.

Here’s what’s on The Craveable Dog:

🌭 Avocado Sushi Roll (white rice, nori, fresh avocado, with black & white sesame seeds)

🌭 Grilled hotdog & bun

🌭 Avocado Slices

🌭 Crunchy Fried Onions

🌭 Spicy Mayo drizzle

To see where you can find New South Hog Dog & Sushi and try The Craveable Dog, visit their Instagram.

