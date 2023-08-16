New phone scam demands bail money from victims

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is warning viewers of a recent phone scam affecting viewers across the Tennessee Valley.

Members of both the Morgan County and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices shared scammers are calling victims, posing as bail bondsmen, and claiming the victim’s loved one is in jail.

Tara Cunningham says one scammer attempted to trick her into sending him money after he claim her daughter was booked in the Jackson County Jail.

“I said ‘Hold on just a minute.’ I get up and go to my daughter’s bedroom where I knew she already was, and she was there sound asleep. So, I go to get back on the phone to tell him, to give him an earful, and he hung up,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the scammer even knew a lot of personal information like her address and her daughter’s date of birth.

“How do I know if they had our address and all this information about her that they hadn’t come in and tried to get her?” says Cunningham.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen says these scams are becoming more common. He says his office has taken two similar reports in addition to Cunningham’s.

He says scammers are requesting funds through money transfer sites like Venmo or Cash App. That’s a tell-tale sign the person on the other end of the line is a scammer.

“I’ve spoken to several of our bonding companies and they do not use those online payment systems. They want to meet with you and be paid in person,” Harnen says.

Sheriff Harnen says to check with law enforcement before exchanging any money

“You can say, ‘I need a number to call you back and I will check with my sheriff’s office or police department’ to see if that person is in jail and if there’s a bond set for them. Also, report it to your local police department or sheriff’s office because we want to know these things,” says Harnen.

Harnen also says deputies have tried to call the numbers of the scammers back, but the numbers are often “spoofed” and are disconnected. However, his deputies will continue to look into these calls to determine the people responsible.

