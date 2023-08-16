Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai is once again pumping hundreds of millions of dollars worth of investments into its state-of-the-art vehicle production plant in Alabama in order to bolster production of its popular SUVs.

On Wednesday, leaders with the state of Alabama, as well as Montgomery city and county officials, joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama executives to pull the cover off the auto manufacturer’s redesigned, fifth generation Santa Fe SUV and announce news of the multi-million dollar investment behind it.

HMMA says it’s investing $290 million at the plant to enhance SUV production of the Santa Fe and other vehicles, which will include millions of dollars for tooling and equipment upgrades.

“Today, the legacy of the Santa Fe continues with HMMA investing $190 million dollars to prepare our assembly plant for the next generation of this popular SUV,” said HMMA President and CEO Ernie Kim, adding “an additional $100 million dollars will be invested to support ongoing production of the Tucson SUV and Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle.”

HMMA first started building the Santa Fe in 2006, and the latest version of the SUV will be the first full model change since 2018. The company touts the redesigned vehicle as having “a bold exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3 inch Panoramic Curved Display.”

The Hyundai plant opened in Montgomery in 2005 and has undergone multiple expansions over the years, offering a major economic boost to the area.

“The people of Montgomery and the wider River Region have benefitted from our partnership with Hyundai for more than two decades,” said Montgomery Chamber Board Chairman LaBarron Boone. “During that time, there have been 16 expansions of HMMA, an investment that totals $3.377 billion at just the Montgomery plant alone. With today’s announcement, Hyundai continues to be a leading driver of the momentum in Montgomery.”

Currently, workers at the plant build the Santa Fe, Tuscon, Santa Cruz, and both electrified and gas versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV.

“Hyundai’s nearly 4,000 Alabama employees have been making some of the highest awarded vehicles in America for nearly two decades, and the production of the completely re-designed Santa Fe mid-size SUV is another exciting milestone for the company’s Montgomery manufacturing facility,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “I can’t wait to see the exciting new design on roads in Alabama and across the nation.”

